Sports News | 20 October 2016 12:41 CET

Vodafone CEO Rides Bike To Work

By Daily Guide
Cuba® leading his team in the campaign

The Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Yolanda Cuba has led a team of employees to cycle to work as part of a Vodafone group-wide campaign dubbed 'Global Wellbeing Month'. The initiative sets aside the month of October to emphasise the importance of sports and physical exercise to the overall wellbeing of employees.

The CEO led the team from Cantonments, passed the Aviation Social Centre to the Vodafone Head office at Airport city. The initiative is one of the several activities Vodafone Ghana has put together to celebrate this year's wellbeing month.

Speaking on the health benefits of the cycling exercise, Yolanda Cuba said:

“The value Vodafone places on employee health, safety and wellbeing cannot be over-emphasised. I did this because I believe in the general concept that a healthy body reflects a healthy mind which leads to better performance. At a time when we are also celebrating three years of “Zero Fatality” at Vodafone Ghana, this is certainly an exciting time for all of us.”

The climax of the month will be a Business Fusion session (a day of games and team bonding) to entrench the spirit of good health and exercises amongst employees.

