Football: Motors prepare to take on Al Ain in AFC Champions League final

A painful defeat on penalties is driving Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors as they prepare to take on Al Ain in the AFC Champions League final, their coach said.

The K-League outfit beat domestic rivals FC Seoul 5-3 on aggregate late Wednesday to go into next month's two-legged title match against the Emirati giants.

Jeonbuk coach Choi Kang-Hee said memories remained fresh of their loss in the 2011 Asian final, when they went down on penalties to Qatar's Al Sadd.

"We still feel the pain of five years ago," said Choi, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) website. "These are painful memories and we are delighted to have the chance to play in another final."

He added: "The final of this kind of competition is a big game and failing to win is hard. You can try to forget about it but it stays in your mind for a long time."

Al Ain's Mohnad Salem and Mohammed Fayez (R) celebrate after their Asian Champions League second leg match against Qatar's El-Jaish, at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, on October 18, 2016 (AFP/File)

