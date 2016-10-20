Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila set for Al Gharafa debut tonight

On-loan Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila is set for his official debut for Qatar side Al Gharafa following the arrival of his International Transfer Certificate on Monday.

The 23-year old will play his first official game for his new side against Al Shahaniya in the Qatar Premier League.

The in-form defender joined the Tigers on a year loan deal from Kuwait Al Qadsia after guiding them to the Kuwaiti Viva League.

Sumaila passed his medical two weeks and was officially unveiled by the Yellow and Blues two days later.

The phenomenal defender could have made his debut for Al Muaidar last weekend but his ITC was not ready then.

The arrival of the ITC on Monday means he is eligible to feature against Al Shahaniya tonight in the Qatar Premier League.

Sumaila was a member of the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and is looking to Avram Grant for a call up in the team again as Ghana gears up for Russia 2018 and Afcon 2017.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com