AFCON 2017: Uganda coach Micho admits Cranes are underdogs in Group D

Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic admits that his side have been handed a deadly Africa Cup of Nations draw.

The Cranes will open their Group D campaign Ghana on 17 January before playing seven-time champions Egypt and their final match against usual qualifiers Mali.

Serbian trainer Sredojevic admits his side are the underdogs and hopes to get his side ready for the tournament.

''Same like destiny and same like in World Cup Group, we are in AFCON Group against Ghana and Egypt.Very tough, competitive group,'' he said after Wednesday's draw in Libreville.

''Ghana are finalists-losing on penalties at the last AFCON in Equatorial Guinea 2015. Egypt is a very hungry nation- three last Africa Cup of Nations have not been there, winning before three consecutive tournaments.

''Mali out of last three Africa Cup of Nations have been two times third. Very competitive, tough group.

''We (Uganda) need to start preparations now.''

Uganda will be playing in their first Nations Cup tournament since 1978.

