AFCON 2017: Uganda coach hopeful of causing upset in Ghana's group

Uganda Cranes coach Milutin Sredojevic says that nothing is impossible after drawing Ghana,Mali and Egypt at the Afcon 2017 draws held in Libreville, Gabon, on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to supersport.com, Micho alluded to the fact that with good preparations they were capable of getting positive results against the top sides in Group D.

“Impossible is nothing. Possible is everything. We shall measure our values; test our character against good teams. We have a realistic chance to get good results and pass the group.”

“This is a tough and competitive group but I believe in the players and the team. I believe in the management of Fufa administration. I call upon the Government to give us support,” Micho told supersport.com.

“The fans who have given us the immense and unconditional support whenever the Uganda Cranes play will be following the action after missing out in the last three finals. Egypt will come like wounded lions, while Ghana want to prove a point after missing in final to Cote D’Ivoire,” Micho added.

Uganda Cranes will play Ghana on 17th January, face Egypt on 21st January in Port Gentil before playing Mali in the last group game on the 25th January 2017 in Oyem.