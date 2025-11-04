Champions League: Van de Ven scores wonder solo goal as Spurs hit four

Ten-man Tottenham produced a dream Champions League performance, including a wonder goal from centre-half Micky van de Ven, as they thrashed Copenhagen to maintain their unbeaten start in the competition.

Goals from Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert put Spurs two up and looked to have killed the game, before Johnson was shown a straight red card for sliding in and catching Marcos Lopez's ankle.

But even though they only had 10 players on the pitch, Van de Ven scored one of the goals of the season. He picked up the ball inside his own half and stormed down the pitch, dribbling past four Copenhagen players before providing a finish any centre-forward would have been delighted with.

Spurs had been booed off the pitch by their supporters following their dismal 1-0 loss to Chelsea at the weekend, but fans were on their feet applauding throughout the second half as Joao Palhinha made it 4-0 when unmarked following good work from Cristian Romero.

And it nearly got even better for Tottenham, when they were awarded an injury-time penalty, only for Richarlison to fail to convert the chance by firing the spot-kick against the crossbar.

For Van de Ven, it was the perfect response after television cameras had caught him appearing to shun boss Thomas Frank when the Dane asked him and Djed Spence to acknowledge the Spurs fans at the end of the Chelsea game.

But, after apologies from both players on Monday, Van de Ven was named in the starting 11 and made a huge impact on this match.

The victory means Tottenham have eight points from their four Champions League games, with two wins and two draws. They play at reigning holders Paris St-Germain in their next game in the competition on 26 November.

At the halfway stage of the league phase, Tottenham are seventh and on course for a top-eight finish that would see them bypass the play-off round and jump straight into the last 16.