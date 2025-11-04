Champions League: Juventus winless run continues with Sporting draw

Juventus' wait for a first Champions League win of the season continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sporting CP in Turin.

Dusan Vlahovic equalised in the 34th minute to cancel out Maxi Araujo's opener but the Serie A side could not make it two wins in two games under new manager Luciano Spalletti.

Sporting arrived on the back of two wins in three European outings this term, and took the lead in the 12th minute when Araujo arrowed a low strike in off the foot of the post.

The Portuguese giants almost doubled their lead two minutes later but Trincao saw his deflected effort cannon back off the crossbar.

Juventus grew into the half and Vlahovic, whose future in Turin is uncertain with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, drew a magnificent save out of Rui Silva before beating the Sporting goalkeeper with a low finish from a Khephren Thuram cross.

The Serb's first goal from open play in 10 games spurred his side on, but Silva produced another fine stop in injury-time to deny Jonathan David.

Juventus' five-game winless run in the Champions League - stretching back to last season - is their longest such run in the competition since going six without a win between April and November 2013.

They have three points after drawing three of their four games, while Sporting have seven points.

On matchday five, Juventus travel to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt (25 November, 20:00 GMT), while Sporting take on Club Brugge in Lisbon (26 November, 20:00 GMT).