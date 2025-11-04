ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Champions League: Juventus winless run continues with Sporting draw

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Dusan Vlahovic has scored six goals in 14 games in all competitions this season
TUE, 04 NOV 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Dusan Vlahovic has scored six goals in 14 games in all competitions this season

Juventus' wait for a first Champions League win of the season continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sporting CP in Turin.

Dusan Vlahovic equalised in the 34th minute to cancel out Maxi Araujo's opener but the Serie A side could not make it two wins in two games under new manager Luciano Spalletti.

Sporting arrived on the back of two wins in three European outings this term, and took the lead in the 12th minute when Araujo arrowed a low strike in off the foot of the post.

The Portuguese giants almost doubled their lead two minutes later but Trincao saw his deflected effort cannon back off the crossbar.

Juventus grew into the half and Vlahovic, whose future in Turin is uncertain with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, drew a magnificent save out of Rui Silva before beating the Sporting goalkeeper with a low finish from a Khephren Thuram cross.

The Serb's first goal from open play in 10 games spurred his side on, but Silva produced another fine stop in injury-time to deny Jonathan David.

Juventus' five-game winless run in the Champions League - stretching back to last season - is their longest such run in the competition since going six without a win between April and November 2013.

They have three points after drawing three of their four games, while Sporting have seven points.

On matchday five, Juventus travel to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt (25 November, 20:00 GMT), while Sporting take on Club Brugge in Lisbon (26 November, 20:00 GMT).

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

5 minutes ago

Mahama swears in new RTI Commission Mahama swears in new RTI Commission

5 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo Galamsey: Asutifi North MP granted ₵150,000 bail for allegedly inciting violent ...

18 minutes ago

Ghana expresses solidarity with Jamaica over devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa Ghana expresses solidarity with Jamaica over devastation caused by Hurricane Mel...

23 minutes ago

Sean Williams has played 273 matches for Zimbabwe across all formats in an international career spanning two decades. By Patrick HAMILTON (AFP/File) Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Williams treated for 'drug addiction'

2 hours ago

Former CEO of the NPA, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid OSP seizes over GH¢100m assets in alleged grand extortion case involving former ...

2 hours ago

German President cuts sod for Green Energy Centre at Kumasi Technical Institute German President cuts sod for Green Energy Centre at Kumasi Technical Institute

3 hours ago

German President visits Otumfuo to deepen ties with Asanteman German President visits Otumfuo to deepen ties with Asanteman

3 hours ago

Hwidiem military attack: Parliamentwill not shield any MP for wrongdoing — SpeakerBagbinwarns Hwidiem military attack: 'Parliament will not shield any MP for wrongdoing' — Sp...

3 hours ago

Our Standing Orders dont disqualify her — NPP MP dares A-Plus over petition for removal of Abena Osei Asare as PAC chair 'Our Standing Orders don't disqualify her' — NPP MP dares A-Plus over petition f...

3 hours ago

Mahama zooms into 13th All-African Games,orders forensic audit Mahama zooms into 13th All-African Games, orders forensic audit

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line