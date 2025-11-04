Alexander-Arnold mural defaced before Anfield return

A mural of Trent Alexander-Arnold has been vandalised as the Real Madrid right-back prepares to face former club Liverpool on Tuesday.

Some fans booed the Liverpool academy product in May after he announced he would leave his hometown club when his contract expired in June.

The 27-year-old joined Real Madrid, who were then handed an away game with Liverpool in the league phase of this season's Champions League.

The mural of the England defender was unveiled near Anfield after Liverpool became European champions in 2019, and was also vandalised earlier this year, with the word 'Rat' daubed on it.

The same word was written again multiple times on Tuesday, along with 'adios el rata'.

White paint was also thrown over the picture, but the graffiti was soon washed off the mural.

On Monday, Alexander-Arnold was among a group of Real Madrid representatives who visited the Anfield memorial for Diogo Jota and he placed flowers in memory of his former Liverpool team-mate.

Speaking before Tuesday's game, Alexander-Arnold said: "Whatever way I'm received is the decision of the fans.

"I'll always love the club, I'll always be a fan of the club. I'll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things we achieved together - they'll live with me forever."

Alexander-Arnold won the Champions League, two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and EFL Cup in his time with Liverpool.

The club has been approached for comment.

I have no clue how our fans will react - Slot

Alexander-Arnold has not played since 16 September after a hamstring problem forced him off during Real's Champions League win over Marseille but the England international is available to play on Tuesday having recovered from that injury.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said he has "only positive" memories of working with the full-back but does not know what kind of reception he will get from the Reds' supporters at Anfield.

"I have great memories of the player and the human being," said Slot. "How our fans will react, I have no clue how that's going to be. He gets a warm welcome from me, that's for sure."

Alexander-Arnold's former Liverpool team-mate Ryan Gravenberch said he will "give him a hug" because he is "obviously a friend of mine".

Real Madrid's head coach Xabi Alonso said that while he and Alexander-Arnold have not spoken about what kind of reception he will get "precisely", they spoke "about the team, the club".

Alonso, who was a key player in Liverpool's Champions League success of 2005, added: "He has to have his own feelings and enjoy it his own way, so I am not going to say how he needs to feel.

"For sure his history is different from mine. He was born and bred in Liverpool, I remember him from a young age in the academy and then coming to the first team and winning the Champions League.

"So he needs to enjoy that moment because it is nice to be back and for him it is going to be nice."