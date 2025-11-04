ModernGhana logo
I will fight to earn more playing time at Real Oviedo - Kwasi Sibo

TUE, 04 NOV 2025

Ghana midfielder Kwasi Sibo has vowed to fight for more playing time at Real Oviedo in the Spanish La Liga.

The 27-year-old has managed six games out of the 11 matches played in the 2025/26 La Liga campaign since their return to the top flight.

Despite becoming an integral member of the Black Stars after making his debut in September has struggled to command a regular shirt under Real Oviedo manager, Luis Carrion.

“I am going to fight for my place at Oviedo to play more regularly every weekend. That’s one thing I’m focusing on — working hard to be in the team every weekend to play in the league,” he told Graphic Sports.

After his bright display for the four-time African champions, the former Watford U-23 midfielder has hailed the senior national team’s unity, a quality he believes will work positively for the team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by Canada, USA and Mexico.

“One thing I’ve seen in this team is unity, and when a team is united and ready to fight for each other, it’s hard to beat. We are very united, and I feel we are on the right track.”

Ghana qualified for its fifth FIFA World Cup after collecting 25 points from ten matches to top Group I.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

