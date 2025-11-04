I will fight to earn more playing time at Real Oviedo - Kwasi Sibo

Ghana midfielder Kwasi Sibo has vowed to fight for more playing time at Real Oviedo in the Spanish La Liga.

The 27-year-old has managed six games out of the 11 matches played in the 2025/26 La Liga campaign since their return to the top flight.

Despite becoming an integral member of the Black Stars after making his debut in September has struggled to command a regular shirt under Real Oviedo manager, Luis Carrion.

“I am going to fight for my place at Oviedo to play more regularly every weekend. That’s one thing I’m focusing on — working hard to be in the team every weekend to play in the league,” he told Graphic Sports.

After his bright display for the four-time African champions, the former Watford U-23 midfielder has hailed the senior national team’s unity, a quality he believes will work positively for the team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by Canada, USA and Mexico.

“One thing I’ve seen in this team is unity, and when a team is united and ready to fight for each other, it’s hard to beat. We are very united, and I feel we are on the right track.”

Ghana qualified for its fifth FIFA World Cup after collecting 25 points from ten matches to top Group I.