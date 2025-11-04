GFA, NLA, and Rambell launch promotion to send fans to 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in partnership with the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and gaming company Rambell, has launched a nationwide promotion giving Ghanaian football fans the opportunity to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup live.

The official launch took place on Tuesday, November 4, at the GFA headquarters in Accra.

GFA President Kurt Okraku described the initiative as a way to deepen the connection between the Black Stars and their supporters as Ghana prepares for another World Cup appearance.

"This is the second time after we failed to qualify in 2018, and we are back to where we belong in world football," he said.

"Having made it through the hard work of the technical team and the playing body, we at the GFA want to think about the entire country.

"And for that reason, we cannot go alone and leave the fans behind. In partnership with Rambell and NLA, we have the opportunity to go to the World Cup with the fans."

He emphasized that the collaboration would allow fans to share in the excitement of the tournament.

"This partnership means a lot to us, and we don’t want the fans to be left behind. I want a situation where the players sing the national anthem, and the players will feel the presence of the fans."

NLA Director-General Mohammed Abdul Salam pledged full transparency throughout the promotion.

"We at the NLA are committed to providing transparency, and we are in to ensure whatever to say, we deliver. We believe that Ghanaians who will participate in this game will provide the needed transparency," he said.

"We pray and ask Ghanaians to take part in this raffle. You can count on NLA to ensure there is transparency in this raffle."

Representing Rambell’s Board Chairman, Rockson Kondey outlined the mechanics of the promotion, revealing that 220 lucky fans will win all-expenses-paid trips to the tournament.

"Today marks a historic moment for our game. We believe that every Ghanaian deserves a chance to participate, win and watch the World Cup.

"With just GHC20, every Ghanaian can win, and with NLA and the Ghana Football Association involved, everyone can win. Rambell intends to fly 220 fans to the World Cup.

"Fans can join the raffle by dialling *899*889#, and with just Ghc20, every fan can realise their dream by watching the World Cup."

Ghana qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, after topping Group I with 25 points and going unbeaten in the qualifiers.

The Black Stars will learn their group-stage opponents on December 5.