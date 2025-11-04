ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GFA to honour former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan

By GFA
Football News GFA to honour former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan
TUE, 04 NOV 2025

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to stage a testimonial match in honour of Asamoah Gyan, paying tribute to the iconic former Black Stars captain for his remarkable career and enduring impact on Ghanaian football.

The GFA, in collaboration with Gyan and his team, will announce the full programme and details in the coming weeks. The event is expected to offer a fitting farewell to a player whose name is etched in the country’s sporting history.

Widely celebrated as “Baby Jet,” Gyan retires as Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 109 international appearances.

He also stands tall on the global stage as Africa’s top scorer at the FIFA World Cup, having netted six goals across the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions.

Gyan’s stellar journey took him from Liberty Professionals in Accra to Europe, where he lined up for Udinese in Italy, Modena on loan, Stade Rennes in France and later Sunderland in the English Premier League.

He further cemented his status as a global superstar with standout spells in the Middle East and Asia, particularly with Al Ain and Al Ahli in the UAE, before later joining Shanghai SIPG in China and Kayserispor in Turkey. He wrapped up his club career on home soil with Legon Cities.

Charismatic, influential and consistently prolific, Gyan remains one of Africa’s most admired football figures.

His testimonial promises to be an emotional and celebratory occasion, befitting a player who inspired a generation and helped elevate Ghana’s reputation on the world stage.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

November 4: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.91 on interbank November 4: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.91 on inter...

22 minutes ago

President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeierleft and Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng German President honours Prof. Frimpong-Boateng for promoting Ghana-Germany medi...

22 minutes ago

People fleeing El-Fasher have sought shelter in Um Yanqur camp in Tawila. By - (AFP) Sudan army-backed council to meet on US truce proposal: govt source

2 hours ago

A file photo of tap water Ghana must rethink water management systems to achieve SDG 6 by 2030 — Ing. Ato ...

14 hours ago

Soldiers storms Basyonde after deadly gun men killed immigration officers Soldiers storms Basyonde after deadly gun men killed immigration officers

14 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda 'I’m ready to swear by the Quran, also swear by the Bible if I instructed you to...

14 hours ago

This is why Attorney-General dropped charges against Akonta Mining Manager This is why Attorney-General dropped charges against Akonta Mining Manager

15 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng How gov’t saved additional $173million on crude oil, GH₵2.6billion on gold after...

15 hours ago

It’s the same way Major Mahama was killed – Elikem Kotoko condemns attack on soldiers at Hwidiem 'It’s the same way Major Mahama was killed' – Elikem Kotoko condemns attack on s...

16 hours ago

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu 'It's unfair to compound interest on student loans when they do not have jobs af...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line