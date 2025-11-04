GFA to honour former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to stage a testimonial match in honour of Asamoah Gyan, paying tribute to the iconic former Black Stars captain for his remarkable career and enduring impact on Ghanaian football.

The GFA, in collaboration with Gyan and his team, will announce the full programme and details in the coming weeks. The event is expected to offer a fitting farewell to a player whose name is etched in the country’s sporting history.

Widely celebrated as “Baby Jet,” Gyan retires as Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 109 international appearances.

He also stands tall on the global stage as Africa’s top scorer at the FIFA World Cup, having netted six goals across the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions.

Gyan’s stellar journey took him from Liberty Professionals in Accra to Europe, where he lined up for Udinese in Italy, Modena on loan, Stade Rennes in France and later Sunderland in the English Premier League.

He further cemented his status as a global superstar with standout spells in the Middle East and Asia, particularly with Al Ain and Al Ahli in the UAE, before later joining Shanghai SIPG in China and Kayserispor in Turkey. He wrapped up his club career on home soil with Legon Cities.

Charismatic, influential and consistently prolific, Gyan remains one of Africa’s most admired football figures.

His testimonial promises to be an emotional and celebratory occasion, befitting a player who inspired a generation and helped elevate Ghana’s reputation on the world stage.