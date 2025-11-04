Bechem United set to appoint Kobina Amissah as new head coach - Reports

Bechem United are on the verge of naming seasoned Ghanaian trainer Kobina Amissah as their new head coach, as the club moves quickly to steady the ship after a difficult start to the campaign.

The decision follows Monday’s dismissal of Desmond Issah-Botchway, whose stint came to an abrupt end after a poor run of results in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters have won just once in eight outings, leaving them hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone.

A goalless stalemate at home against Nations FC at the weekend proved the final breaking point. Issah-Botchway and his assistant, Bright Anthony Konadu, were both relieved of their duties soon after.

Amissah, one of the most respected coaches in the domestic game, is expected to take up the role with former Ghana international Mallam Yahaya lined up as his assistant.

The experienced tactician has previously been in charge of Elmina Sharks, Sekondi Hasaacas and Berekum Chelsea, and famously guided Bibiani GoldStars to their first-ever promotion to the top flight.

If his appointment is confirmed in the coming days, his first assignment will be a home fixture against Young Apostles in Matchday 9 this weekend, a test that could set the tone for Bechem United’s revival.