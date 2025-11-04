NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo beats buzzer to give Milwaukee Bucks dramatic 117-115 win over Indiana Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo beat the buzzer to give the Milwaukee Bucks a dramatic 117-115 victory over Indiana Pacers in the NBA.

With the scores level heading into the final few seconds of the Central Division game, the 30-year-old pivoted to avoid a double block before he floated in a jumper.

It was the fifth occasion the Greek-Nigerian has produced a game-winning shot in the last five seconds of a game, and the second buzzer-beater of his career.

"You can live if you miss. You cannot live if you don't shoot it," said Antetokounmpo, who scored a game-high 33 points.

"People don't remember the time you miss, they remember all the times you make, so I'm happy about that."

Meanwhile, Jusuf Nurkic scored with 0.6 seconds of play left to give Utah Jazz a late win over of their own as they clinched a 105-103 victory over the Boston Celtics in the Northwest Division.