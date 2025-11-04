ModernGhana logo
Black Stars: Midfielder Kwasi Sibo praises team spirit and unity

TUE, 04 NOV 2025

Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo has applauded the strong sense of togetherness within the Black Stars camp, crediting it as a key factor behind the team’s resurgence.

Ghana endured a difficult spell during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, but Otto Addo’s men have since recovered impressively to book their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sibo, who earned his debut in September, has quickly become a trusted figure in the squad, starting all three matches since his arrival as the team wrapped up their qualifying campaign on a positive note.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, the 25-year-old highlighted the unity and collective spirit driving the team.

“One thing I’ve seen in this team is unity, and when a team is united and ready to fight for each other, it’s hard to beat,” Sibo said.

He expressed full confidence in the direction of the national team under Otto Addo’s leadership, adding:

“We are very united, and I feel we are on the right track," he added.

The Black Stars are scheduled to step up their World Cup preparations later this month with friendly matches against Japan and South Korea, before discovering their group-stage opponents at the December 5 draw.

