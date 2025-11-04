CAF Champions League: Pyramids and Berkane set for blockbuster reunion after group stage draw

A thrilling rematch between reigning champions Pyramids FC of Egypt and Moroccan giants RS Berkane will headline the 2025/26 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League group stage after the official draw.

A star-studded field featuring seven former African champions and the reigning title-holders promises one of the most competitive group phases in recent memory.

Group A headlines the narrative with a marquee rematch as RS Berkane and Pyramids FC, winners of last season’s TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup and TotalEnergies CAF Champions League respectively, renew rivalries after their recent CAF Super Cup clash that was won 1-0 by Pyramids.

Nigeria’s Rivers United and Zambia’s Power Dynamos complete a compelling quartet.

Record 12-time winners Al Ahly anchor Group B, where they meet Tanzania’s Young Africans, Moroccan champions AS FAR, and two-time African champions JS Kabylie, a pool steeped in history and rivalry.

Group C pairs perennial contenders Mamelodi Sundowns with Al Hilal, MC Alger and St Éloi Lupopo, clubs with rich pedigree and fervent followings.

Four-time winners Espérance de Tunis headline Group D, alongside Simba SC, Petro de Luanda and Stade Malien, setting up heavyweight duels across the competition.

The Group Stage will kick off on the weekend of 21–23 November 2025, with two matchdays to be played before the start of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

The competition will then pause during the continental showpiece and resume on the weekend of 23–25 January 2026.

The knockout phase will begin on 13 March 2026. The TotalEnergies CAF Champions League winners will receive USD 4,000,000 in prize money, while the runners-up will earn USD 2,000,000.

TOTALENERGIES CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUPS

Group A : RS Berkane (Morocco), Pyramids FC (Egypt), Rivers United (Nigeria), Power Dynamos (Zambia)

Group B: Al Ahly (Egypt), Young Africans (Tanzania), AS FAR (Morocco), JS Kabylie (Algeria)

Group C: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Al Hilal (Sudan), MC Alger (Algeria), St Éloi Lupopo (DR Congo)

Group D: Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia), Simba SC (Tanzania), Petro de Luanda (Angola), Stade Malien (Mali)

