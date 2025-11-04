ModernGhana logo
Black Stars is on the right track under Otto Addo - Kwasi Sibo

TUE, 04 NOV 2025

Black Stars midfielder Kwasi Sibo is convinced the senior national team is on the right path under head coach Otto Addo.

His remarks follow Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Addo came under fierce criticism earlier this year after Ghana’s disastrous 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, which saw the Black Stars finish bottom of their group and miss the tournament for the first time in 20 years. The setback triggered widespread calls for his dismissal.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach regained control of the dressing room and guided the team to an impressive turnaround in the World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana topped Group I with 25 points in a commanding finish to seal their spot at the global showpiece.

Sibo, who made his debut against Mali and has started Ghana’s last three matches, attributes the resurgence to a renewed sense of togetherness within the squad.

“One thing I’ve seen in this team is unity, and when a team is united and ready to fight for each other, it’s hard to beat,” Sibo told the Daily Graphic.

“We are very united, and I feel we are on the right track," he added

The Black Stars will step up their preparations later this month with international friendlies against Japan and South Korea.

The draw for the World Cup takes place on December 5, when Ghana will discover its group-stage opponents.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

