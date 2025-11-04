ModernGhana logo
Super Clash: It will not be easy for Asante Kotoko, says Hearts of Oak PRO, Kwame Opare Addo

TUE, 04 NOV 2025

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, says the club is fired up to deliver a commanding performance when they face arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the upcoming Super Clash.

The two giants of Ghanaian football lock horns at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in Matchday 9 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League, with both sides still unbeaten this season.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Opare Addo forecast a difficult afternoon for the Porcupine Warriors, stressing that Hearts intend to seize the moment and thrill their fans.

"This Super Clash in Accra won’t be easy for Asante Kotoko. Accra Hearts of Oak is ready to make a strong statement at home," Opare Addo said.

He added that the timing of the fixture gives it extra meaning for the club.

"November, being the birth month of Accra Hearts of Oak, will have great significance in the upcoming Super Clash," he added.

The showdown kicks off at 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

