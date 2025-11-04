ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I would love to spend more time with Black Queens before 2026 WAFCON starts - Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Women Football I would love to spend more time with Black Queens before 2026 WAFCON starts - Kim Lars Bjorkegren
TUE, 04 NOV 2025

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has expressed his wish for an extended training camp ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Ghana booked their spot at the continental showpiece in dominant fashion, defeating Egypt 7-0 on aggregate in the final qualifying round to seal their return to the tournament.

Speaking to Joy Sports, the Swedish tactician said a longer preparation period would be crucial for the team’s performance at next year’s competition.

"I would love it if we could stay together for a couple of weeks before the tournament (WAFCON) starts," he told Joy Sports.

"That is something we will take a good look at now that we have qualified for the WAFCON. It depends a little bit on the FIFA window and all those kinds of things, but that time really helps us when we can spend more time training, meeting, and getting together.

He added that limited training sessions often make it difficult to achieve the desired level of cohesion before competitive matches.

"Otherwise, it’s difficult when you only have like two or three trainings and you have just two games because…That holy time will make the difference if we can have it," he added.

With qualification secured, the Black Queens will shift focus to their next assignment — an international friendly against England on December 2 at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

10 hours ago

Soldiers storms Basyonde after deadly gun men killed immigration officers Soldiers storms Basyonde after deadly gun men killed immigration officers

10 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda 'I’m ready to swear by the Quran, also swear by the Bible if I instructed you to...

10 hours ago

This is why Attorney-General dropped charges against Akonta Mining Manager This is why Attorney-General dropped charges against Akonta Mining Manager

11 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng How gov’t saved additional $173million on crude oil, GH₵2.6billion on gold after...

11 hours ago

It’s the same way Major Mahama was killed – Elikem Kotoko condemns attack on soldiers at Hwidiem 'It’s the same way Major Mahama was killed' – Elikem Kotoko condemns attack on s...

12 hours ago

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu 'It's unfair to compound interest on student loans when they do not have jobs af...

12 hours ago

President Mahama pushes for fresh framework as Sahel States snub Accra Initiative President Mahama pushes for fresh framework as Sahel States snub Accra Initiativ...

12 hours ago

Ghana Navy arrests 10 Nigerian stowaways aboard Panamanian Vessel off Tema Coast Ghana Navy arrests 10 Nigerian stowaways aboard Panamanian Vessel off Tema Coast

12 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo Asutifi North MP denies inciting violent clash between residents and NAIMOS task...

12 hours ago

Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George GHS6.7million Smart Infraco payment never happened under me — Sam George

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line