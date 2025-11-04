I would love to spend more time with Black Queens before 2026 WAFCON starts - Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has expressed his wish for an extended training camp ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Ghana booked their spot at the continental showpiece in dominant fashion, defeating Egypt 7-0 on aggregate in the final qualifying round to seal their return to the tournament.

Speaking to Joy Sports, the Swedish tactician said a longer preparation period would be crucial for the team’s performance at next year’s competition.

"I would love it if we could stay together for a couple of weeks before the tournament (WAFCON) starts," he told Joy Sports.

"That is something we will take a good look at now that we have qualified for the WAFCON. It depends a little bit on the FIFA window and all those kinds of things, but that time really helps us when we can spend more time training, meeting, and getting together.

He added that limited training sessions often make it difficult to achieve the desired level of cohesion before competitive matches.

"Otherwise, it’s difficult when you only have like two or three trainings and you have just two games because…That holy time will make the difference if we can have it," he added.

With qualification secured, the Black Queens will shift focus to their next assignment — an international friendly against England on December 2 at St. Mary’s Stadium.