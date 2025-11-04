ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bronze and Yamal make history in Fifpro World XI

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Bronze has featured in the last eight Fifpro Womens World XI teams
TUE, 04 NOV 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Bronze has featured in the last eight Fifpro Women's World XI teams

England's Lucy Bronze has made history by being named in the Fifpro Women's World XI for a record eighth time.

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has also entered the history books, becoming the youngest player to feature in the Men's World XI.

Chelsea defender Bronze is one of six England players in the Women's World XI.

Forward Chloe Kelly and Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton feature for the first time, while England captain Leah Williamson and forward Alessia Russo are also included after they helped the Lionesses to win back-to-back European titles.

The final English player is Chelsea defender Millie Bright, who did not play at Euro 2025 but still makes the cut.

At the age of 18, Spain's Yamal breaks Kylian Mbappe's record from 2018 when the French forward made the Men's XI aged 19.

Mbappe has also been included this time, as are England midfielders Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham.

The team is dominated by Paris St-Germain's Champions League-winning side, with five of the players - including goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who now plays for Manchester City - in the XI.

Defenders Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, midfielder Vitinha and forward Ousmane Dembele join Donnarumma, who signed for Manchester City at the start of September.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Barcelona's Pedri complete the line-up but Manchester City striker Erling Haaland misses out.

The Fifpro World XI is the only global football award voted for exclusively by professional footballers.

More than 26,000 players from 68 counties selected their men's and women's teams this year.

Who is in the Men's World XI?

  • Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris St-Germain/Manchester City, Italy)
  • Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Achraf Hakimi (PSG, Morocco), Nuno Mendes (PSG, Portugal)
  • Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Cole Palmer (Chelsea, England), Pedri (Barcelona, Spain), Vitinha (PSG, Portugal)
  • Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (PSG, France) Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, France), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)

Who is in the Women's World XI?

  • Goalkeeper: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)
  • Defenders: Ona Batlle (Barcelona, Spain), Millie Bright (Chelsea, England), Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England), Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England)
  • Midfielders: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain), Ghizlane Chebbak (Badalona/Al Hilal, Morocco), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)
  • Forwards: Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City/Arsenal, England), Alessia Russo (Arsenal, England)

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

10 hours ago

Soldiers storms Basyonde after deadly gun men killed immigration officers Soldiers storms Basyonde after deadly gun men killed immigration officers

10 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda 'I’m ready to swear by the Quran, also swear by the Bible if I instructed you to...

10 hours ago

This is why Attorney-General dropped charges against Akonta Mining Manager This is why Attorney-General dropped charges against Akonta Mining Manager

11 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng How gov’t saved additional $173million on crude oil, GH₵2.6billion on gold after...

11 hours ago

It’s the same way Major Mahama was killed – Elikem Kotoko condemns attack on soldiers at Hwidiem 'It’s the same way Major Mahama was killed' – Elikem Kotoko condemns attack on s...

12 hours ago

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu 'It's unfair to compound interest on student loans when they do not have jobs af...

12 hours ago

President Mahama pushes for fresh framework as Sahel States snub Accra Initiative President Mahama pushes for fresh framework as Sahel States snub Accra Initiativ...

12 hours ago

Ghana Navy arrests 10 Nigerian stowaways aboard Panamanian Vessel off Tema Coast Ghana Navy arrests 10 Nigerian stowaways aboard Panamanian Vessel off Tema Coast

12 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo Asutifi North MP denies inciting violent clash between residents and NAIMOS task...

12 hours ago

Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George GHS6.7million Smart Infraco payment never happened under me — Sam George

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line