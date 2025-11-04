Bronze and Yamal make history in Fifpro World XI

England's Lucy Bronze has made history by being named in the Fifpro Women's World XI for a record eighth time.

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has also entered the history books, becoming the youngest player to feature in the Men's World XI.

Chelsea defender Bronze is one of six England players in the Women's World XI.

Forward Chloe Kelly and Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton feature for the first time, while England captain Leah Williamson and forward Alessia Russo are also included after they helped the Lionesses to win back-to-back European titles.

The final English player is Chelsea defender Millie Bright, who did not play at Euro 2025 but still makes the cut.

At the age of 18, Spain's Yamal breaks Kylian Mbappe's record from 2018 when the French forward made the Men's XI aged 19.

Mbappe has also been included this time, as are England midfielders Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham.

The team is dominated by Paris St-Germain's Champions League-winning side, with five of the players - including goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who now plays for Manchester City - in the XI.

Defenders Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, midfielder Vitinha and forward Ousmane Dembele join Donnarumma, who signed for Manchester City at the start of September.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Barcelona's Pedri complete the line-up but Manchester City striker Erling Haaland misses out.

The Fifpro World XI is the only global football award voted for exclusively by professional footballers.

More than 26,000 players from 68 counties selected their men's and women's teams this year.

Who is in the Men's World XI?

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris St-Germain/Manchester City, Italy)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris St-Germain/Manchester City, Italy) Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Achraf Hakimi (PSG, Morocco), Nuno Mendes (PSG, Portugal)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Achraf Hakimi (PSG, Morocco), Nuno Mendes (PSG, Portugal) Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Cole Palmer (Chelsea, England), Pedri (Barcelona, Spain), Vitinha (PSG, Portugal)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Cole Palmer (Chelsea, England), Pedri (Barcelona, Spain), Vitinha (PSG, Portugal) Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (PSG, France) Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, France), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)

Who is in the Women's World XI?