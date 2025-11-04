Mathias Ashitey eyes SWAG Boxer of the Year award after breakout season

Promising amateur boxer Mathias Ashitey believes his standout year in the ring gives him a strong claim for the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Boxer of the Year award.

In an interview on Omashi TV’s The Big Fight Night, the teenager reflected on a remarkable 2024 campaign that saw him shine on both the continental and global stage.

“I’ve worked hard for this,” he said, outlining his achievements, which include a win at the World Youth Boxing Championships in Montenegro, a gold medal at the African Youth Championship in Guinea—where he went unbeaten—and another gold at the Individual Championship in Accra. “I think I’m the one who should win.”

Ashitey, who dreams of rising beyond local acclaim to earn international honours for Ghana, says he is inspired by past success stories such as Michael Abban, Joseph Commey, and Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi.

His boxing journey began in the gyms of Bukom and Jamestown, eventually leading him to the Black Panthers Gym, where he continues to refine his craft under the guidance of trainer Ebenezer Adjei. He credits Adjei for his discipline, growth and nomination.

“I’m grateful to SWAG for the recognition. It motivates me to push towards the World Championships, the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

A final-year Visual Arts student at Kinbu SHS, Ashitey takes pride in balancing his education with his budding boxing career—an approach he believes will shape him into a well-rounded champion.