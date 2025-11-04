Stonebwoy set to perform at SWAG Golden Jubilee Awards

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced Ghanaian music star and afropop legend, Stonebwoy, as the headliner for the 50-year, Golden Jubilee SWAG Awards ceremony, which comes off on November 15 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) confirms an unprecedented union of sporting excellence and explosive musical entertainment, promising an atmosphere of unbridled celebration.

The Golden Jubilee SWAG Awards are a moment of deep reverence for Ghanaian sporting history. The night is designed to honour top athletes in the year under review and the legacy of legends who paved the way and inspire the next generation of stars.

In combining the gravitas of Ghana’s most prestigious sports awards with the magnetic charisma of one of Africa’s biggest musical exports, the Golden Jubilee SWAG Awards are set to become a historical convergence point. This is more than a ceremony; it is a fusion of culture, entertainment, resilience, national pride and golden celebration.

The SWAG is appreciative to companies like GCB Bank, National Petroleum Authority, Stanbic Bank, Ghana Free Zones Authority, OmniBSIC Bank, SIC Insurance, Lufart, Goldbod, KGL, Phoenix Insurance, and others.

Some of the nominees for the prestigious awards are Abedi Pele, Kwesi Appiah, Azunah Nelson, Antoinne Semenyo, Mohamed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Benjamin Asare Razak Simpson, Stephen Amankona, Desmond Pappoe, Mathias Ashitey, George Dowuona, Grace Asantewaa, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and others.

The SWAG Club of the Year 2025 will be decided between Police Ladies - Women's League Champions and Super Cup Champions, Faith Ladies - Women's FA Cup Champions, Kotoko SC - FA Cup Champions and Champion of Champions and Bibiani Gold Stars - League Champions.

The SWAG Technical Official of the Year, 2025 nominees are Daniel Laryea, a FIFA Referee. He is the topmost Ghanaian Football referee internationally. Francis Yeboah is the topmost Badminton Referee. He officiated in 4 major international events. W.O. Clement Smith from the Ghana Armed Forces is a topmost technical official for Ghana Athletics.

Hon. Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff for the Republic of Ghana, is the Guest of Honour.

Gianni Merlo from Italy, the President for the Association of International Sports Press (AIPS), the Global body for all Sports Journalist,s will be in Ghana for the 50th SWAG Awards