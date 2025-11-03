I want to surpass my goal-scoring record last season - Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo

AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo has set his sights on reaching the 15-goal milestone in the Premier League this season, a target he believes will reflect his steady rise in English football.

The Ghana striker has been in sparkling form, delivering six goals and three assists in his opening 10 league appearances — a return bettered only by Manchester City’s leading scorer on 13.

Semenyo has shown consistent improvement since joining the Cherries, scoring eight league goals in his first full campaign before increasing his tally to 11 last season.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the 25-year-old said his hunger to elevate his game drives him each year.

"Every year, I write my goals - what I want to do," Semenyo said.

"I always want to do better than what I’ve done in previous seasons. I set a challenge for myself this year, and I really want to push myself.

"I think I am a good finisher. I can help the team in many ways, and credit to the manager [Andoni Iraola] and all the players - they’ve been so helpful.

"Fifteen goals would be great," he added.

Semenyo’s bright start has earned him a nomination for the Premier League’s October Goal of the Month award. He is up against Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo, teammate Justin Kluivert, and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendía.

Bournemouth’s recent unbeaten run was halted by a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City last weekend. Semenyo will hope to inspire a swift response when the Cherries travel to Villa Park on Sunday to face Aston Villa.