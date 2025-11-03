2025/26 GPL: We are wounded ahead of Hearts of Oak clash - Kotoko assistant coach Prince Yaw Owusu

Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, Prince Yaw Owusu has admitted that their upcoming game against Hearts of Oak will not be easy.

After being crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup, Kotoko bounced back to winning ways in the local leageu with a 4-2 win over Karela United on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Yaw Owusu praised his side for their win but hinted that their game against their rivals will not be easy.

“We had to prove ourselves and today’s the boys did the job and did the very well. The goals we scored is something we have been working on and it showed today.

“It won’t be easy against Hearts of Oak but we’re wounded," he added.

Asante Kotoko, who remain one of the unbeaten sides will be hosted at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Matchday 9 game on Sunday with kick off scheduled at 15:00 GMT.