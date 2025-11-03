2025/26 GPL: Karim Zito rules out striker Kwame Opoku out of Super Clash against Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko assistant coach Prince Yaw Owusu has revealed that striker Kwame Opoku will miss the highly anticipated clash against Hearts of Oak.

Opoku only recently returned to training after spending several weeks on the sidelines following an injury picked up in Kotoko’s opening game of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season against Berekum Chelsea.

The Porcupine Warriors head into the Matchday 9 encounter buoyed by their 4–2 victory over Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium, but they will have to do without their star forward for the trip to the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to the media, Yaw Owusu admitted that Opoku is not ready for action yet.

“To be honest with you, Sunday is too early for him [Kwame Opoku]," he said.

"We just have to prepare and prepare him well [so that] when he comes back, he comes to stay,” Yaw Owusu added.

The Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.