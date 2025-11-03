ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2025/26 GPL: Karim Zito rules out striker Kwame Opoku out of Super Clash against Hearts of Oak

Football News 2025/26 GPL: Karim Zito rules out striker Kwame Opoku out of Super Clash against Hearts of Oak
MON, 03 NOV 2025

Asante Kotoko assistant coach Prince Yaw Owusu has revealed that striker Kwame Opoku will miss the highly anticipated clash against Hearts of Oak.

Opoku only recently returned to training after spending several weeks on the sidelines following an injury picked up in Kotoko’s opening game of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season against Berekum Chelsea.

The Porcupine Warriors head into the Matchday 9 encounter buoyed by their 4–2 victory over Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium, but they will have to do without their star forward for the trip to the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to the media, Yaw Owusu admitted that Opoku is not ready for action yet.

“To be honest with you, Sunday is too early for him [Kwame Opoku]," he said.

"We just have to prepare and prepare him well [so that] when he comes back, he comes to stay,” Yaw Owusu added.

The Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Mahama, Steinmeier hold bilateral talks at Jubilee House Mahama, Steinmeier hold bilateral talks at Jubilee House

3 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei Esq “You have truly embarrassed everyone”—Eric Adjei blasts NDC MP fingered in mob a...

3 hours ago

Nigeria is embroiled in numerous conflicts that experts say have killed both Christians and Muslims without distinction. By Audu MARTE (AFP/File) Trump does not rule out any kind of Nigeria military operation

3 hours ago

Immigration Officer killed in armed attack at Pulimakom checkpoint in Pusiga Immigration Officer killed in armed attack at Pulimakom checkpoint in Pusiga

3 hours ago

CID takes over probe into attack on NAIMOS officers at Hwidiem CID takes over probe into attack on NAIMOS officers at Hwidiem

3 hours ago

Tricycle rider sets wife and six children ablaze at Breman-Dunkwa, commits suicide Tricycle rider sets wife and six children ablaze at Breman-Dunkwa, commits suici...

4 hours ago

NDC flagbearship: An Ato-Forson-Jinapor ticket will be hard to beat – Dr Manteaw NDC flagbearship: An Ato-Forson-Jinapor ticket will be hard to beat – Dr Manteaw

4 hours ago

Manasseh Azure Awuni Don’t let corporate money silence accountability journalism – Manasseh slams GJA

4 hours ago

Gabriel Madobi Oklettey addressing the press Sacked workers accuse Dr. Duffuor’s Heath Goldfields of deceit

5 hours ago

NAVASCO students, staff cry for help over crumbling infrastructure NAVASCO students, staff cry for help over crumbling infrastructure 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line