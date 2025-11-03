ModernGhana logo
2025/26 GPL: Desmond Issah-Botchway sacked as Bechem United head coach after horrible start

Bechem United have announced the departure of head coach Desmond Issah-Botchway and his assistant Bright Anthony Konadu following the club’s disappointing start to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The decision comes after a difficult run of results that has seen the Hunters record just one win, three draws, and four defeats from their opening eight matches.

In a statement released on Monday morning, the club thanked Issah-Botchway for his service and extended best wishes to him in his future endeavours.

An interim technical team will oversee preparations for Bechem United’s next league fixture while the management begins the search for a permanent replacement.

Bechem United have picked up only six points from a possible 24, leaving them 16th on the league table. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw against Nations FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Friday, October 31.

The former FA Cup champions are expected to name a new head coach in the coming days.

  • What next?

Bechem United will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to play Young Apostles in the Matchday 9 encounter at the Wench Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

