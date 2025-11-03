ModernGhana logo
Aduana FC: We are targeting finishing in top four and winning the FA Cup, says club CEO Attah Poku

MON, 03 NOV 2025

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aduana FC, Collins Attah Poku, has set out the club’s roadmap for the 2025/26 campaign, with a top-four league finish and a long-awaited FA Cup triumph forming the core of their ambitions.

The former two-time Ghana Premier League winners have opened the season in impressive fashion, leading the table with 18 points from eight matches.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Attah Poku explained that the club’s leadership has agreed on clear performance benchmarks, stressing their desire to either reclaim the Premier League crown or secure a strong position among the contenders.

"The target is to finish in the top four. We have never won the FA Cup before, and so we have targeted winning that," he said.

He also highlighted the hunger within the club to relive the glory of 2017 — the last time Aduana lifted the league title — noting that both the technical team and management are committed to turning their ambitions into silverware.

"The last time we won the title was in 2017, so we met as a management and we decided winning, finishing in the top and winning the FA Cup are our targets," he added.

Aduana FC will be hoping to maintain their momentum when they host Medeama SC at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on Sunday in their Matchday 9 encounter.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

