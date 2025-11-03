Will Alexander-Arnold show what Liverpool are missing on return?

Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to Liverpool for the first time since moving to Real Madrid on Tuesday, when he will discover if absence has made Anfield hearts grow fonder after the outpouring of ill-feeling that accompanied his decision to leave his boyhood club.

Alexander-Arnold fuelled anger among many Liverpool fans by announcing he was leaving at the end of his contract last summer, with supporters making their fury clear by booing him when he emerged as a substitute in the draw with Arsenal in May.

This was despite the 27-year-old - celebrated in song by the Kop as "the Scouser in our team" - having already played a pivotal role in bringing the Premier League title back to Liverpool.

He is in line to play for Real Madrid in the Champions League match after recovering from the hamstring injury that interrupted his start at the Bernabeu.

Alexander-Arnold will find out if time has healed wounds felt by Liverpool's followers - and will also have the opportunity to show what they have missed as the champions' form has faltered this season.

What reception will Alexander-Arnold get?

The smart money is on a mixed reception - with a section of Liverpool fans unlikely to forgive or forget the manner of his departure, initially on a free transfer, although Real later agreed a reported £8.4m fee to accelerate his arrival so he could play in the Club World Cup.

Feelings had cooled when Alexander-Arnold again came on as a substitute for Liverpool's final home game against Crystal Palace, when the trophy was presented to captain Virgil van Dijk by legendary former Liverpool defender Alan Hansen.

The warmer response was, perhaps, a reaction to public admonishment from former manager Jurgen Klopp, who was angered by Alexander-Arnold's vitriolic treatment from fans who previously idolised him.

Alexander-Arnold's status as the local boy who made good by winning two Premier Leagues, the Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup undoubtedly heightened emotions when he sought pastures new in Spain.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool career in all competitions

Games 354 Starts 318 Goals 23 Assists 86 Major trophies won 7

Source: Opta

Former Liverpool and England defender Stephen Warnock accepts Alexander-Arnold may not receive a rapturous welcome, telling BBC Sport: "I know local fans will say he was a Liverpool fan in a great Liverpool team, but sometimes players want something else. I respect that.

"I really hope he gets a good reception. I think he'll want to put on a show, demonstrate why he's such a talent, why Liverpool's fans loved him so much."

Warnock added: "I think the reception will be mixed. I don't think he will be expecting a standing ovation after the way things went, and we have to respect those opinions as well.

"I don't think he deserves a mixed reception. He was an incredible servant to the club, but wanted to challenge himself.

"Hopefully he gets a great reception."

How much have Liverpool missed Alexander-Arnold?

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Only Roberto Firmino (21) assisted more of Mohamed Salah's Liverpool goals than Trent Alexander-Arnold (13)

The Alexander-Arnold-shaped hole in Liverpool's team is one of the conundrums facing head coach Arne Slot as the near-£450m summer refit of his title-winning squad has struggled to gel, although Saturday's 2-0 win against Aston Villa stopped the rot after six defeats in seven games, including four straight league losses.

Alexander-Arnold's absence, however, has had an impact on all areas of Liverpool's team, particularly Mohamed Salah's influence.

Salah has struggled to hit his usual heights, although he scored his 250th Liverpool goal in the win over Villa.

It has trained the microscope on his previously potent partnership with Alexander-Arnold, a rich seam of goals and creation as Liverpool swept up their trophy haul under Klopp then Slot.

Alexander-Arnold's world-class range of passing created space and opportunities for Salah, with opponents living in fear not only of what he might do himself, but also what he could unlock for the Egyptian.

He played 147 line-breaking passes for Salah when the title was won last season, the most any player provided for a team-mate in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah has not been the same since Trent left

Premier League last season v this season

per 90 minutes 2024-25 2025-26 Goals 0.77 0.4 Shots 3.5 2.3 Expected goals 0.68 0.33 Touches in opposition box 10.5 6.3 Successful dribbles 1.6 0.7

Source: Opta

Warnock said: "There is a great player in Conor Bradley, but he needs to stay fit and get a run of games to build up a relationship with Salah. These things can take time, even with the best players.

"Trent leaving has had an impact on Salah. Their partnership, if not exactly unnoticed, was almost taken as read. Yes, they are world-class individuals, but it was also a partnership.

"They really complemented each other. Trent could go inside, draw people towards him, which freed up more space for Salah. And when Salah drove at people he had the ability to feed Trent because teams were backing off."

Alexander-Arnold's comfort in possession with his fellow defenders, plus the ability to move into midfield, means his presence is also sorely missed elsewhere.

Warnock said: "I think Ibrahima Konate probably misses him as well. He knew he could give Trent the ball under pressure. I think it is having an impact on the right-hand side of the pitch, both in defence and attack.

"Liverpool also created a box system in the centre of midfield, which they did so well, when Trent was in the side.

"There was a lot of praise given to Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, but Trent was a big part of that as well. Losing that extra body in the midfield area, when he was in there, is also missed because opponents were drawn to him, fearful of what he could create."

Jeremie Frimpong, signed in a £29m deal from Bayer Leverkusen to compete with Bradley for the place vacated by Alexander-Arnold, has had his Anfield start curtailed by hamstring injuries.

Warnock said: "The biggest issue with Frimpong is not only injuries, but what is his best position? At Bayer Leverkusen he spent a lot of time as a right wing-back."

Most Liverpool goal involvements

since Trent's debut in October 2016

Goals Assists Combined Mohamed Salah 250 113 363 Roberto Firmino 96 60 156 Sadio Mane 116 33 149 Trent Alexander-Arnold 23 86 109 Diogo Jota 65 22 87 Andy Robertson 12 68 80

Source: Opta

Liverpool '100%' missing Alexander-Arnold

As Liverpool's title defence stalled before beating Villa, Alexander-Arnold's ability to unlock defences may have aided them as, by Slot's own admission, they have struggled against teams who defend deep and use long balls.

Warnock believes Liverpool are missing a creative source that can be placed in the same bracket as one of the Premier League greats, former Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne.

He said: "Trent was a right-back, but effectively he was a midfielder [in] that position.

"I liken him to De Bruyne. I know they were different positions, but the way they pass the ball, the way they put fear into defenders with their ability to cross a ball or deliver a pass, is just incredible."

Warnock added: "When Trent was at Liverpool, teams would back off. He was hitting balls over the top, trying to find killer passes. Even if he was a fraction off, the opposition were thinking 'if he gets one of these right we're in big trouble'.

"They drop deeper, then he was firing balls into Mac Allister on the half-turn, Szoboszlai, or last season Luis Diaz. He may not find that killer ball every time, but he strikes fear into defences, the fear that he will eventually get one right, which he so often did.

"I actually think this was the idea of bringing Florian Wirtz in, to open up defences.

"If you put all that together and ask if Liverpool are missing Trent? Yes, 100%."

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Alexander-Arnold was an unused substitute in Saturday's La Liga win over Valencia