I don't think about it too much - Antoine Semenyo on transfer speculations

MON, 03 NOV 2025

AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has responded to mounting rumours linking him with a high-profile move to Liverpool or Manchester United, insisting he is fully committed to the Cherries despite the growing interest.

The Ghana forward was one of Bournemouth’s standout performers last season, a campaign that drew admiration from several Premier League rivals.

Although clubs made enquiries during the summer, Semenyo chose to sign a long-term contract keeping him at the Vitality Stadium until 2030. The deal is believed to include a release clause, with the 25-year-old valued at around £75 million.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Semenyo admitted he is well aware of the speculation surrounding his future but stressed that he remains focused on delivering for Bournemouth.

"I don't think about it too much," he said.. "I try to stay present as much as I can. You see the news all the time, I see it as well, I'm not oblivious, but I try to keep focused.

"I'm enjoying my football here. If I'm not scoring goals, all of that goes away. I try to stay present, do the best I can for the team, score goals and whatever happens in the future happens."

Semenyo revealed that while there were discussions over his future in the summer, he believed in the club’s project under manager Andoni Iraola.

"When they all left [in the summer], there was a lot of interest and back and forth with the club. But I knew in my head that the manager's got something up his sleeve this year.

"How we finished off the season last year was so good, and we could continue, especially with the players we've bought in as well.

"I wasn't too sure at the start, but we've kicked on like a house on fire. I'm glad I committed to staying here because I'm enjoying every moment," he added.

Semenyo has started the current campaign in superb form, registering six goals and three assists in 10 Premier League appearances.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

