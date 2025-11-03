We are motivated ahead of Super Clash against Hearts of Oak - Kotoko midfielder Seth Kwadwo

Asante Kotoko midfielder Seth Kwadwo says their emphatic victory over Karela United has given the team a major confidence boost ahead of the much-anticipated Super Clash against Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors produced a dominant display to beat Karela 4-2 in their Matchday 8 encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium, with goals from Hubert Gyau, Joseph Ablorh, and Peter Acquah Amidu securing the win.

The result came as a timely response to their recent exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

“It’s a massive win and it will boost our morale, and this win will motivate us going into the super clash," Kwadwo said after the game.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak extended their unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory over Basake Holy Stars at the AAK Park.

The latest edition of the Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is set for Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 GMT.