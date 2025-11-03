ModernGhana logo
Getting a point away against Hohoe United is good - Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko

MON, 03 NOV 2025

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has lauded his squad’s resilience after earning a hard-fought draw away to Hohoe United in the Ghana Premier League.

The Yellow and Mauves battled back to claim a 1-1 result at the Hohoe Sports Stadium on Saturday in their Matchday 8 encounter. The hosts took the lead through Francis Odoom, but Abdul Salah struck to restore parity for the former champions.

Reflecting on the performance, Tanko expressed satisfaction with the team’s response after falling behind.

“I think looking at the performance we put on, I think it’s a deserved [result] if not normally we should have won because we had most of the chances, [but] I think one point away is good.

“Like I said, we had the chances, even our defenders Kamaradini [Mamudu] missed two, but I mean, we are playing away and going 1-0 behind, you have to do more, and I’m happy that they came back, and this kind of performance is good for going forward," he added.

The draw leaves Medeama second on the table with 18 points.

  • What next?

Medeama SC will face a top-of-the-table showdown next, as they travel to play Aduana FC on Matchday 9.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

