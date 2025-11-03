ModernGhana logo
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis offers to help fans after train attack

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Marinakis bought Nottingham Forest in 2017
MON, 03 NOV 2025
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis says he will fund the medical care of any of the club's fans caught up in a mass stabbing incident on a train on Saturday.

Passengers travelling from Doncaster to London were attacked, with Forest saying "many of our London-based supporters were travelling home on that train" following a home game against Manchester United.

Eleven people were injured and received hospital treatment and two of them remain in a life-threatening condition.

"Everyone at Nottingham Forest is shocked and deeply saddened by what happened," said Marinakis.

"The courage and selflessness shown by our supporters on that train represents the very best of humanity and the very best of our club's community.

"We will make sure any supporter caught up in this incident receives whatever financial support they require to enable them to access the best possible medical care as they recover.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected."

Alistair Day was on the train when the attack took place, having attended Forest's 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

"I was just by the buffet car. It was odd. I was at the end of the carriage, all these kids were running up and I thought it was like a prank - Halloween or students," said Day, who was travelling back to Hertford.

"Then they're getting louder and louder, any sorts of people with blood on them [appeared] and I thought, 'Oh, bloody hell, this is not good'."

In a statement, the club said it "wishes to express its deepest concern and heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by the shocking attack on an LNER train bound for London yesterday evening".

"Many of our London-based supporters were travelling home on that train following our match at the City Ground, and our thoughts are very much with everyone caught up in such a distressing incident," added Forest.

"The club is aware that many individuals demonstrated extraordinary bravery which undoubtedly helped prevent even greater harm.

"The entire Nottingham Forest family stands firmly behind them as they recover from the events of yesterday."

