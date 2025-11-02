ModernGhana logo
PL: Impressive West Ham beat Newcastle for Nuno's first win

By BBC
Football News
SUN, 02 NOV 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Five of Lucas Paqueta's 15 Premier League goals for West Ham have been from outside of the penalty area

Spirited West Ham came from behind to record their first home win of the season against Newcastle United at the London Stadium.

Jacob Murphy had given Newcastle the lead with an effort from the edge of the area in the opening stages - just seconds after West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen hit the post at the other end.

But West Ham rallied and the hosts' eventually got their rewards when Lucas Paqueta lashed home an equaliser from outside the box.

West Ham then took the lead just before half-time when the sliding Sven Botman turned Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross into his own net.

Nuno Espirito Santo's team went on to score a third in stoppage time when substitute Tomas Soucek tapped in the rebound after Pope had denied Bowen.

It was the least West Ham deserved following a committed display by the hosts, who earlier had a penalty award overturned after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

Referee Robert Jones changed his mind after consulting his pitchside monitor, with the television footage showing Newcastle defender Malick Thiaw touching the ball before making contact with Bowen inside the area.

But not only did West Ham go on to find a way back into the game - they won it.

The Hammers remain in the relegation zone but are now three points behind 17th-placed Burnley following a first league win under Nuno since he took charge in September.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have not triumphed on the road in the Premier League in seven months.

