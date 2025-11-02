2025/26 GPL Matchday 8 Wrap Up: Aduana FC bear Eleven Wonders to go top as Asante Kotoko hammer Karela United

The eighth round of matches in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League produced an eventful weekend of football, with goals, upsets and drama unfolding across the country.

Action began on Friday at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, where Bechem United were held to a goalless draw by Nations FC. The following day, at the Hohoe Sports Stadium, newly promoted Hohoe United shared the spoils with Medeama SC in a 1–1 draw. Francis Odoom gave the hosts a dream start with an early strike in the sixth minute, but Abdul Salam restored parity for the defending champions two minutes before the break.

On Sunday, Asante Kotoko bounced back emphatically from their CAF Confederation Cup exit with a convincing 4–2 victory over Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium. Hubert Gyau netted twice, while Joseph Ablorh and Peter Amidu Acquah also found the target. Yaya Rahman and Bless Ege were on target for the visitors.

At the Swedru Sports Stadium, Swedru All Black Stars came from behind to draw 1–1 with Heart of Lions. Chauncy Freeman put the away side ahead just before halftime, but Rudolf Mensah’s late equaliser salvaged a point for the hosts.

In Bibiani, Kumi Attah’s 45th-minute goal handed GoldStars a narrow 1–0 win over Young Apostles, while in Basake, Hearts of Oak edged Holy Stars 2–1. Frank Duku converted from the spot before Hamza Issah doubled the Phobians’ lead, with the home team netting a consolation in the 69th minute.

Dreams FC handed FC Samartex their first defeat of the season with a 2–0 triumph at the Tuba AstroTurf. Seidu Suraj opened the scoring in the first half before Jonathan Nemorden sealed the result seven minutes from time.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea eased their mounting pressure with a slender 1–0 win over Vision FC courtesy of Seidu Abubakar’s 66th-minute strike.

Meanwhile, Eleven Wonders’ struggles continued as they suffered a 1–0 home defeat to Aduana FC at the University of Ghana Stadium. Charles Gyamfi Kamara’s late goal secured all three points for the visitors, sending the two-time champions to the top of the league table.

After Matchday 8, Aduana, Medeama, Heart of Lions and Hearts of Oak make up the top four, while Bechem United, Eleven Wonders and Basake Holy Stars occupy the relegation zone.

Full Results