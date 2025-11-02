Wolves sack head coach Vitor Pereira after winless start to Premier League season

Wolves have sacked head coach Vitor Pereira after failing to win any of their 10 Premier League games this season.

A 3-0 defeat by Fulham on Saturday was Wolves' eighth of the top-flight campaign.

They are bottom of the table, eight points off safety.

Pereira took charge in December 2024 and signed a new three-year contract in September.

But a section of supporters turned on Pereira after the 3-2 loss to Burnley last week, when he was escorted away from heated discussions with fans after full-time at Molineux.

A club statement, which said all eight of Pereira's backroom staff have also left, said "results and performances this term have fallen below acceptable standards and as a result a change in leadership was deemed necessary".

Executive chairman Jeff Shi said: "Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful.

"Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change."

James Collins and Richard Walker, head coaches of Wolves' under-21 and under-18 teams respectively, will "take training while the club finalise the appointment of a new first-team head coach", the statement read.

Wolves beat West Ham and Everton in the Carabao Cup this season but were knocked out in the last 16 by Chelsea on Wednesday.

BBC Sport understands Pereira was informed of his dismissal on Sunday morning, and the new contract he signed in September will not be paid in full.

He is said to regret not leaving before the start of the season.

Wolves were 19th when Pereira replaced Gary O'Neil last December, and he guided them to safety by finishing 16th.

Pereira lost several key players in the summer, with Matheus Cunha moving to Manchester United for £62.5m, Rayan Ait-Nouri joining Manchester City for £31m and captain Nelson Semedo departing for Fenerbahce when his contract expired.

Speculation over the future of Norway striker Jorgen Strand Larsen also proved an unwelcome distraction during Wolves' difficult start to the campaign, with Pereira attempting to bed in six new recruits.

The ire of supporters in recent weeks has also been focused on Shi and owners Fosun, with chants aimed towards them by fans at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Pereira's arrival midway through last season signalled a significant change in fortunes for Wolves and they survived comfortably, helped by a six-match winning run.

But that positivity soon evaporated as Wolves began this campaign with five league losses in a row.

They are now on a run of three successive league defeats.

Their two points came from successive draws against Tottenham and Brighton, although Wolves conceded a late equaliser in both games.

Wolves have lost to all three promoted clubs - Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley - this season.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the defeat at Fulham, Pereira described it as "maybe the worst performance for my team".

Premier League sides with two (or fewer) points after 10 games