PL: Salah's 250th goal helps end Liverpool losing run

By BBC
SUN, 02 NOV 2025

Mohamed Salah scored his 250th Liverpool goal as the Reds ended their four-game Premier League losing streak with victory over Aston Villa.

The 33-year-old Egyptian could not believe his luck when he was gifted the ball from Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's poor clearance before firing low into the unguarded net in first-half added time.

Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, back after missing three games with an ankle injury, sealed the three points in the 58th minute with a 20-yard shot that deflected in off Pau Torres to leave Martinez with no chance.

Salah's goal meant he joined Ian Rush and Roger Hunt in becoming only the third Liverpool player to ever score 250 goals in all competitions for the club.

After spells in both the 1980s and 1990s, Wales icon Rush is their all-time record scorer with 346 goals, while former England striker Hunt struck 285 times in the late 1950s and 1960s.

Villa, who were aiming for a fifth successive league victory after losing their first five, twice hit the woodwork in the first half of a hugely entertaining match at a passionate and noisy Anfield.

England's Morgan Rogers cut inside from the left flank and curled a fine 20-yard effort that thudded against the right-hand post in only the fifth minute, before Matty Cash's effort deflected off Virgil van Dijk with home keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili touching the ball on to the bar.

Liverpool's success, their first in the league since a 2-1 victory over Everton on 20 September, took the reigning champions up to third in the table, although they are seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

