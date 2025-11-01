ModernGhana logo
PL: Joao Pedro ends goal drought as Chelsea win at Spurs

By BBC
SAT, 01 NOV 2025

Joao Pedro ended his 10-game goal drought to give Chelsea a deserved victory as Tottenham were booed off after another dismal home performance.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has been struggling for both fitness and form but confidently chipped in the winner after persistent pressing by Moises Caicedo forced defender Micky van de Ven into a mistake inside his own box.

Pedro could have scored three by half-time but for two fine saves by Italian keeper Guglielmo Vicario who saved low to his right and then reacted quickly to tip away a volley.

But in the end, that solitary goal was enough to beat a Spurs side that lacked creativity and registered just three shots on goal.

Spurs were poor in attack with only Mohamed Kudus having efforts of any kind, shooting over in the 33rd minute from long range, before finally testing goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in the fifth minute of first-half added time.

Chelsea should have won by more though. Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez wasted good opportunities, while Vicario again denied Pedro, while substitute Jamie Gittens blazed a close-range effort over the bar.

But the Blues have risen to fourth, level with Spurs on 17 points, but behind their London rivals on goal difference.

However, Spurs' home form is punishing them. They have just three wins in their past 19 games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium across former manager Ange Postecoglou and now Thomas Frank's tenure.

