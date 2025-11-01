ModernGhana logo
PL: Amad earns Manchester United point in Nottingham Forest thriller

By BBC
SAT, 01 NOV 2025

Amad Diallo lashed home a thunderous 81st-minute volley to earn Manchester United a point in a thrilling Premier League encounter with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The visitors thought they were heading for a fourth straight win and second spot in the table after Casemiro headed them into a half-time lead from a corner Forest were convinced should not have been awarded.

But the game turned on its head in the space of two second-half minutes as Forest skipper Morgan Gibbs-White outmuscled Amad to reach Ryan Yates' deep cross from the right.

From their next attack, Forest scored again. Once more they created problems for United with a cross from the right as Nicolo Savona reacted fastest when Igor Jesus' header bounced off bodies into the six-yard area, keeping his composure to beat United keeper Sanne Lammens.

But in addition to improving their actual play, Ruben Amorim's United also seem to have got stronger mentally and, rather than crumble to defeat, fought their way back into the game.

Bruno Fernandes struck the base of a post before Amad brilliantly latched on to a looping clearance just outside the area and volleyed first time past Matz Sels.

Amad might have won it at the end but deep into stoppage injury time his shot was cleared off the line by Murillo.

