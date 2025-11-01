ModernGhana logo
Black Queens getting closer to the level of Nigeria, says head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

SAT, 01 NOV 2025

Ghana women’s national team coach Kim Lars Björkegren says the Black Queens are narrowing the gap on continental powerhouse Nigeria, but admits the Super Falcons remain the benchmark in African women’s football.

The Swede guided Ghana to a third-place finish at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, the team’s best showing in more than a decade, and has since secured qualification for the 2026 tournament with a commanding 7–0 aggregate victory over Egypt.

"I think we are close," he told Joy Sports. "Maybe today we need to accept that Nigeria is the number one team in Africa in women's football.

“They won the previous WAFCON, so until the next one, they remain the champions."

Nigeria’s dominance in the women’s game is undisputed, with a record 10 WAFCON titles to their name.

Despite a 3–1 defeat to the Super Falcons in a recent friendly, Björkegren believes his side showed they can compete stride for stride.

"I actually felt that we were the better team at the start. They had the quality to score the goals, and because of that, they always stay in the game.

“Otherwise, I think we are very close to them. But for now, they are the favourites."

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

