Angola to host Argentina in a friendly game on November 14

Angola has lined up a marquee friendly with world champions Argentina on November 14 at Estádio 11 de Novembro, a fixture set to headline the country’s 50th independence anniversary celebrations.

The Angolan Football Federation (FAF) confirmed the match on Thursday, hailing it as a landmark moment for the national team.

But the excitement has been tempered by public backlash after it emerged the game will cost the state a staggering fee believed to be in the region of €9.2 million, at a time when the oil-reliant nation is grappling with economic hardship.

In its statement, the FAF described the clash as “a historic encounter” and promised an unforgettable spectacle for fans in Luanda.

The deal will reportedly see Angola pay $10 million to secure the visit of Argentina, who are expected to arrive with captain Lionel Messi leading the world champions.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced the fixture last week as the Albiceleste’s only outing in November.

Lionel Scaloni’s men will regroup in Spain for a short training camp, with an initially planned second friendly against India dropped due to logistical difficulties.

With Messi’s presence almost certain, anticipation is soaring ahead of what is expected to be a sold-out evening, as Angolan fans prepare for a rare chance to watch the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner on their soil.