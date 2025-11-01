England friendly will be a tough test - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren says his team is bracing for a formidable challenge when they face England’s Lionesses in an international friendly this December at St. Mary’s Stadium.

The match will pit Ghana against one of the world’s elite sides — the reigning European champions — in what promises to be a stern examination of the Black Queens’ progress.

For Bjorkegren, the fixture goes beyond the scoreline. He sees it as a vital opportunity to gauge his team’s development, test their readiness against top-tier opposition, and sharpen tactics ahead of upcoming major tournaments.

“We're going to play against an extremely good team. And we can just be completely honest. Even if we are improving, if we're doing better, we are not on their level," he told 3Sports.

"We're just not going to be like people on vacation and take photos. If we can make a draw, it will be great. I mean, even better, of course, a win, but it's going to be tough. Hopefully, we can do a strong game and at least be close to them,” he added.

The friendly forms part of Ghana’s build-up to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), as the team continues to rebuild and regain its place among the continent’s best.