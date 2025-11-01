ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

England friendly will be a tough test - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Women Football England friendly will be a tough test - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren
SAT, 01 NOV 2025

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren says his team is bracing for a formidable challenge when they face England’s Lionesses in an international friendly this December at St. Mary’s Stadium.

The match will pit Ghana against one of the world’s elite sides — the reigning European champions — in what promises to be a stern examination of the Black Queens’ progress.

For Bjorkegren, the fixture goes beyond the scoreline. He sees it as a vital opportunity to gauge his team’s development, test their readiness against top-tier opposition, and sharpen tactics ahead of upcoming major tournaments.

“We're going to play against an extremely good team. And we can just be completely honest. Even if we are improving, if we're doing better, we are not on their level," he told 3Sports.

"We're just not going to be like people on vacation and take photos. If we can make a draw, it will be great. I mean, even better, of course, a win, but it's going to be tough. Hopefully, we can do a strong game and at least be close to them,” he added.

The friendly forms part of Ghana’s build-up to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), as the team continues to rebuild and regain its place among the continent’s best.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 hours ago

C/R: Denkyirahene carried in palanquin to pay homage to River Offin C/R: Denkyirahene carried in palanquin to pay homage to River Offin 

11 hours ago

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to pay three-day visit to Ghana German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to pay three-day visit to Ghana  

11 hours ago

St.Thomas Aquinas SHS students walk home barefoot after footwear seizure St.Thomas Aquinas SHS students walk home barefoot after footwear seizure

11 hours ago

Minority NPP demands clarity on Ghana Gold Board funding Minority NPP demands clarity on Ghana Gold Board funding

11 hours ago

Ghana Gold Boards funding and licensing practices under scrutiny Ghana Gold Board's funding and licensing practices under scrutiny 

11 hours ago

Wenchi Traditional Council invites Mahama to late queen mother’s funeral Wenchi Traditional Council invites Mahama to late queen mother’s funeral   

11 hours ago

Chinese Embassy reacts to EU Parliament Chair remarks on China-Ghana trade relations Chinese Embassy reacts to EU Parliament Chair remarks on China-Ghana trade relat...

11 hours ago

FDA revokes authorisation of Omama Herbal Mixture over dangerous drug adulteration FDA revokes authorisation of Omama Herbal Mixture over dangerous drug adulterati...

11 hours ago

Eco-Conscious Citizens laud revocation of L.I. 2462 but warn galamsey fight is far from over Eco-Conscious Citizens laud revocation of L.I. 2462 but warn galamsey fight is f...

11 hours ago

NSMQ 2025: Mfantsipim thrashes Adisadel and Prempeh to qualify for semi-finals NSMQ 2025: Mfantsipim thrashes Adisadel and Prempeh to qualify for semi-finals

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line