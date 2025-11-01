Manchester United new boy Senne Lammens says he is not scared of the weight placed on his shoulders in taking on one of the most scrutinised roles in the modern game.

Only recently, head coach Ruben Amorim spoke about the 'massive' pressure exerted on any United goalkeeper in the modern, digital age.

At 23, with just one full season of senior football behind him, Lammens could be forgiven for feeling the heat more than most, especially as United's hierarchy blocked Amorim's desire to bring in World Cup-winner Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa on transfer deadline day.

Yet, speaking exclusively to BBC Sport in his first external interview before United's Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Lammens did not give the impression of someone affected by self-doubt.

"Of course, you hear from other people there is a lot of pressure coming here and playing for this team," said the Belgian.

"But I welcome that. Firstly, it is nice you can play for such a big team. There should be a lot of pressure - I'm not really scared of it."

Such was the lack of belief from the Old Trafford fans in Andre Onana, who has now joined Turkish club Trabzonspor on loan, and Altay Bayindir, who was in goal for the first six Premier League games of the season, Lammens was given a standing ovation the first time he caught the ball during his debut against Sunderland on 4 October.

A first United clean sheet of the season was a welcome return, triggering chants of 'Are you Schmeichel in disguise?' in reference to one of the club's most famous and highly regarded goalkeepers, Danish legend Peter Schmeichel.

Lammens didn't hear the song at the time. But he was delighted when he caught up with the news, even if he accepts he is still a long way from deserving such a link.

"I don't listen to it too much during the game but I saw it afterwards," he said.

"I'm not Schmeichel in disguise. I am just Senne Lammens trying to help the team.

"It is an amazing compliment to get but you have to be realistic. He is one of the best goalkeepers ever. I have to prove a lot more to be in the same conversation as him."

It was noted in the Sunderland game - and even more so in the victory at Liverpool two weeks later - that United were using longer balls more often.

Lammens said after the Anfield success the decision was a coaching one, rather than his own.

However, it does fit with his personal philosophy.

"There has been a lot of talk about tactics but it is not about that," he said. "It is about the way we play and the intensity.

"It is also about being realistic and knowing, against Liverpool, it won't be the prettiest game in terms of build-up.

"It was more about being direct and playing for the second balls. If we are high up the pitch, with the players we have, we can always make it difficult for the opponent.

"It is also not making it too difficult for ourselves. Building from the back can sometimes hurt you more than it helps.

"I have been trying not to take too many risks and trusting the qualities of the guys up front and in midfield. Sometimes we need to get the ball there as fast as possible."

Lammens feels the link with his defence is key to his success since earning the shirt, and Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt have made a point of underlining what they expect.

"They told me I don't need to be the most amazing or special goalkeeper, just to be there in important moments to give the team trust," he said.

"It makes them more relaxed knowing someone is behind them who can help them.

"One of the key points of a goalkeeper is helping the defence with communication.

"I am proud of being calm and collected. But when the time is needed, I can be harsh or shout at team-mates. To have both characteristics is good."

Image caption: Lammens had made 57 senior appearances before his £18.1m move from Royal Antwerp on 1 September

Lammens became a goalkeeper partly because his older brother - a lifelong United fan - wanted someone to save his shots, and partly because he wasn't that keen on running.

His introduction to the Premier League has not been faultless. On his debut he was fortunate to get away with an ill-advised dash out of his penalty area. At Liverpool, he got his positioning wrong as he went to claim a routine catch and nearly fumbled it, and he was questioned over Danny Welbeck's free-kick goal for Brighton last weekend.

But the errors have not lessened the enthusiasm for the £18.1m deadline-day arrival from Royal Antwerp among United fans, and such have been the positives at the start of his United career, it makes you wonder why he was on the bench for the first three games following his arrival.

Two of those matches, at Manchester City and Brentford, ended in defeat, but the player himself thinks it was the right call.

"There was nothing said before about there being a strict plan," he said. "It was always 'the best goalkeeper will play'.

"But at the start, I had a little bit of difficulty in training. The manager saw that and gave me a little bit of time to adapt. The first game I played was the perfect opportunity for me. From there everything went well. I couldn't have imagined a better start."

Lammens knows there is a lot of work ahead, just to hit the initial target of European qualification.

But he has let his mind wander to what he would like to achieve during his time at Old Trafford.

"I want to have a long career here," he says. "Then, maybe in the end, I can be in the conversation with people like Schmeichel and [Edwin] Van der Sar and [David] de Gea. That would be really nice."