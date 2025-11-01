ModernGhana logo
149 Turkish officials suspended in betting probe

By BBC
SAT, 01 NOV 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Article 27 of Fifa's code of ethics states that referees found to have placed bets could face a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs (Â£94,246) and a ban from football of up to three years

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has suspended 149 referees and assistant referees after an investigation found hundreds of professional match officials in the country had betting accounts.

Bans ranging from eight to 12 months, based on the "severity of the act", have been imposed for involvement in betting activity, with investigations into three other officials still ongoing.

The full list of the penalised officials was published on the TFF website.

On Monday, it was revealed a five-year probe had found 371 of 571 match officials have betting accounts, with 152 of those actively gambling.

While some had only bet once, 42 had bet on more than 1,000 football matches - with one official found to have placed 18,227 bets.

Like players and coaches, match officials are forbidden from participating in betting activities by TFF disciplinary regulations, as well as those of world governing body Fifa and European governing body Uefa.

"There is a moral crisis in Turkish football. There is no such thing as structure. The fundamental problem at the core of Turkish football is an ethical one," TFF president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu told CNN on Friday.

"Ask any referee, if there is even one who has not received his pay, I will resign as federation president. In fact, we improved their salaries last year, and again this year."

No further details of the cases or ongoing investigations were provided.

After the investigation's findings were announced on Monday, a number of Turkey's top clubs responded.

Besiktas said it "could mark a new beginning for clean football" while Trabzonspor called the development "an historic opportunity to rebuild justice in Turkish football".

Fenerbahce president Sadettin Saran added: "This is both shocking and deeply saddening for Turkish football.

"But the fact that it is coming to light is a hopeful development."

