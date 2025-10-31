Antoine Semenyo is an extraordinary player, says Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has showered praise on Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo for his outstanding performances in the Premier League this season.

Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of City’s home fixture against AFC Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola hailed the 24-year-old as an “extraordinary player” whose qualities align perfectly with Bournemouth’s attacking style.

“It’s not just this season,” Guardiola said. “The way Bournemouth play suits him perfectly. He is an extraordinary player.”

Semenyo has been a revelation for the Cherries, contributing nine goals and three assists in what has been a remarkable campaign for both player and club.

His excellent form has also seen him shortlisted for the Premier League Goal of the Month award for October, following a dazzling solo effort in Bournemouth’s 3-1 victory over Fulham.

Under head coach Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth have emerged as one of the league’s surprise packages, suffering only one defeat in their opening nine matches, with Semenyo at the heart of their attacking resurgence.