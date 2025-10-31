Asante Kotoko: I am very Happy Kwame Opoku is returning to the squad - Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has expressed his delight over the imminent return of striker Kwame Opoku to the squad.

The 26-year-old forward has been sidelined since sustaining an injury in Kotoko’s opening fixture of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season against Berekum Chelsea.

After weeks of rehabilitation, Opoku has resumed full training and is expected to be available for selection when the Porcupine Warriors host Karela United on Sunday, November 2, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking to the club’s media ahead of the clash, Zito underscored Opoku’s importance to the team, particularly given their recent struggles with injuries in attack.

“When you look at the injury situation, it goes with the attackers mostly with the attackers," he said.

"That is why…I’m very happy Kwame [Opoku] is coming back to come and join those who are there,” Zito added.

Opoku’s return comes at a crucial moment for Kotoko, following the recent departure of striker Albert Amoah to Libyan side Al Ahly Benghazi.

Kick-off for Sunday’s encounter is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.