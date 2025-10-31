ModernGhana logo
I am super happy to have Portia Boakye as a captain - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has heaped praise on team captain Portia Boakye, commending her exceptional leadership and influence both on and off the pitch.

Boakye, one of the most experienced players in the current squad, featured in Ghana’s last appearance at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) before the 2024 edition in Morocco.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Bjorkegren described Boakye as a vital figure in the team since his appointment earlier this year.

"She (Portia Boakye) is great. I couldn't do it without her, I'm honest with that," Bjorkegren said.

"She's leading the team off the pitch, especially on the pitch as well. The job she is doing of the pitch when the cameras are not there is great.

"I am super happy to have her as a captain. She deserves the best," he added.

Boakye led the Black Queens to a bronze medal finish at the 2024 WAFCON in Morocco and remains determined to guide the team to even greater success.

The TP Mazembe defender's next mission is to help Ghana qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

