Kim Lars Björkegren excited with growing quality within Black Queens

FRI, 31 OCT 2025

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has lauded the growing quality and depth within Ghana’s senior women’s national team following their emphatic qualification for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Swedish tactician guided the Queens to a commanding 7–0 aggregate victory over Egypt, securing a return to the continental stage.

Ghana triumphed 3–0 in Ismailia in the first leg before wrapping up the tie with a 4–0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“The quality in the team is really, really good. I think there is another level in the team,” Bjorkegren told Joy Sports.

“If you look at the players, there are many who are ready to take the next step. Many of them, even those already playing abroad, can play strongly in better teams.”

Björkegren also praised the rapid development of young talents Comfort Yeboah and Nancy Amoh, who both recently joined Spanish side DUX Logroño, describing their move as a significant step in their careers.

“I’m happy when I see young players like Comfort and Nancy going to Spain. That’s a perfect step for them,” Bjorkegren said.

“What they’re doing day by day with their club teams will help us in the national team.”

Ghana’s qualification for next year’s WAFCON in Morocco marks another milestone under Björkegren, who led the team to a bronze medal finish at the 2024 edition.

The upcoming tournament will also serve as a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

