I'm not happy with the state of Hearts of Oak - Ernest Thompson

Former Hearts of Oak board secretary, Ernest Thompson, has voiced his frustration over what he describes as the declining fortunes of the club in recent years.

Once one of Ghana’s most dominant sides, Hearts of Oak have struggled to regain their glory days despite winning five trophies under former coach Samuel Boadu.

Ahead of the 2025/26 season, the Phobians appointed Didi Dramani as head coach to replace Aboubakar Ouattara, hoping to spark a revival.

After seven matches, they currently sit sixth on the league table with 13 points and remain one of only three unbeaten teams in the campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Sporty FM, Thompson said, “I'm not happy with the state of Hearts of Oak, but knowing how difficult football management is, I refrain from criticising them publicly.

"After winning the African Cup, we got to a stage where we were not just playing football but making a statement," he added.

Hearts of Oak will aim to extend their unbeaten run when they face Basake Holy Stars in their Matchday 8 fixture this weekend.