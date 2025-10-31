I believe we can work to improve the team - Newly appointed Nations FC coach Frimpong Manso

Newly appointed Nations FC head coach, Frimpong Manso, has expressed confidence in his ability to improve the team’s performance in the Ghana Premier League.

After seven rounds of matches in the 2025/26 season, the Abrankese-based side occupies 12th place on the league table with eight points, having recorded two wins, two draws, and three defeats.

Despite their slow start, Manso remains optimistic about turning things around.

“For me, I think we’ve seen a lot of things here, and we believe we can work to also improve the team," Frimpong said.

“We’ve also come to do our part to make sure that where the team has reached, we will also try to make a mark here at Nations.

The former Ghana international acknowledged that the team’s lack of goals in away matches is a major concern.

"In away [matches], we’ve played three games without a goal, so those are the concerns we also have to make sure we improve,” he added.

Manso will be hoping to begin his reign on a positive note when Nations FC travel to Bechem to face Bechem United in their Matchday 8 encounter at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Friday, October 31.