Football News We are preparaing other players to take over from Albert Amoah, says Kotoko boss Karim Zito
FRI, 31 OCT 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has urged his players to move on from the departure of striker Albert Amoah, who recently sealed a transfer to Libyan side Al Ahly Benghazi.

Amoah completed a two-year deal with the North African club shortly after Kotoko’s exit from the CAF Confederation Cup at the hands of Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club.

The forward’s departure is seen as a major loss for the Porcupine Warriors as they continue their 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign.

However, speaking ahead of Kotoko’s Matchday 8 clash against Karela United, Zito said the team cannot dwell on the transfer.

“It’s all about attitude. Definitely, he is gone. There is no need to continue crying. We won’t get him back, so we are preparing the other players to take over," Zito said.

"It’s up to the players to also prove that they deserve to be there. We must continue with what we have to get what we want,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will host Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

