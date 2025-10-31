I am not thinking about Hearts of Oak clash - Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito says his full attention is on this weekend’s Ghana Premier League encounter against Karela United, insisting he is not looking ahead to the highly anticipated clash with Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors return to domestic duty after their early exit from the CAF Confederation Cup. They are set to host Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in their Matchday 8 fixture, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Speaking to the club’s media, Zito stressed the importance of taking each game as it comes, noting that the team’s focus must remain on securing victory against Karela before shifting attention to their arch-rivals.

“My first option is the league match we are going to play on Sunday, before thinking about the other game against Hearts of Oak, which is one of the biggest in the country. Because Hearts and Kotoko's match is a different issue altogether. But let’s face the Karela United game first. We are ready for that match,” Karim Zito told AKSC Media.

Following their home tie with Karela, Asante Kotoko will travel to Accra to face Hearts of Oak on Sunday, November 9, in what promises to be another thrilling chapter of Ghana’s biggest football rivalry.